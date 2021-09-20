To detect benefit fraud, the DWP looks for seven things in bank accounts.

As part of a crackdown on benefit fraud, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is looking into bank and social media accounts.

As Birmingham Live reveals, fraud and error in the UK welfare system hit record proportions during the pandemic.

In the UK, there are 24 million people on DWP benefits, with data estimating that £8.4 billion was overpaid in the previous financial year.

The DWP forecasts that 3.9 percent of benefits spending was overpaid in 2020/21, with Universal Credit claims accounting for £6.3 billion of the overpayments.

Thousands of claimants might be contacted in the coming months to examine overpayments, according to the Universal Credit director-general.

“In simple terms, an overpayment is benefit that a claimant has received but is not entitled to,” the DWP explained.

“Benefit overpayments can happen in a variety of ways. The majority of them are the result of a claimant, system, or official error.”

The DWP looks for seven forms of overpayments when detecting benefit fraud.

The claimant made a mistake (non-disclosure of circumstances or incomplete form)

The claimant’s purposeful deception (failing to disclose a material fact or deliberate misrepresentation)

Interim and advance payments, such as short-term benefit advances that were not recouped from the benefit for which they were paid

Hardship payments recoverable under Universal Credit (classed as an overpayment for recovery purposes if recovery can no longer be taken from the benefit that was in place at the time of payment)

Due to the late award of another benefit/income, there is an overpayment.

Overpayments as a result of the Direct Payment banking system’s operation

Only applies to Universal Credit, contributory Jobseeker’s Allowance, and Employment and Support Allowance claims submitted on or after April 29, 2013.

The DWP can attempt to recover the funds under Social Security Act in each of these instances.

If they suspect foul play, investigators might show up in plain clothes at your home or workplace at any moment.

They also utilize a variety of tools to obtain evidence, including surveillance, document tracking, interviews, bank account checks, and social media monitoring. “The summary has come to an end.”