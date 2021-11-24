To destroy evidence, a teen raps a woman and sets fire to her private parts.

In India, a 17-year-old boy admitted to raping and strangling a woman before attempting to erase evidence by burning her private parts.

The nameless minor’s victim was discovered in a drain in Delhi’s Dwarka region on Nov. 15, according to the publication The Times Of India.

According to the publication, an investigation was begun, and the suspect was detained on murder charges on Nov. 17.

The victim was raped, according to the boy. He further admitted to strangling her and lighting fire to her private parts to destroy evidence in order to avoid being caught.

The boy was eventually charged with rape by the police.

Authorities have yet to obtain the victim’s post-mortem report as of press time.

An inquiry into the incident is still underway.

After sending her photo to various groups on the web messenger WhatsApp, police were able to reach the victim’s relatives.

As part of the police investigation, around 2,700 people were questioned, and multiple CCTV cameras were examined.

A guy in Thailand was detained earlier this month after admitting to kidnapping and rapping a Myanmar national, who he allegedly burned on fire.

On Nov. 18, Boonlai Buaman, a 27-year-old man, was arrested at a relative’s house in Watthana Nakhon district of Sa Kaeo province.

On Nov. 14, an electrician at a firm in Kabin Buri district acknowledged to abducting his coworker, a 21-year-old Myanmar national, since he was reportedly in love with her.

Buaman made an attempt to have sex with her, but she refused. He then dragged her to an oil palm plantation and assaulted her.

When Buaman heard a dog barking, the two of them jumped into a nearby pond, but the woman couldn’t swim and drowned.

Buaman found the woman’s body the next day and brought it to a eucalyptus plantation, where he burned it by placing it on vehicle tires.

After being purportedly visited by the deceased woman’s spirit for three days at his relative’s residence, Buaman decided to call one of the victim’s older sisters. He was placed into detention until the outcome of the judicial proceedings.