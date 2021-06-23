To demonstrate the dangers that youngsters encounter online, a mock toy line was created.

A children’s rights organization has released a collection of spoof toys that replicate online abuse in order to show how certain online behaviors would never be accepted in the real world.

5Rights has released “Twisted Toys,” which include a Share Bear that collects and shares a child’s data and a Pocket Troll that watches every moment of a child’s day and makes cruel comments.

The campaign’s goal, according to the group, is to help parents understand the dangers that children can face online. It was launched in conjunction with new research from 5Rights, which found that 80% of parents do not trust tech companies to protect their children online, and 71% believe the government should be doing more to improve online safety.

A storybook of terms and conditions that would take hundreds of hours to read and a “stalkie talkie” that allows strangers to engage with youngsters round out the toy line.

Earlier this year, the government introduced the Online Safety Bill, which would establish a new duty of care for online platforms and bring them under the purview of Ofcom in its new role as an online regulator.

Parents, however, say more needs to be done, according to 5Rights chair Baroness Beeban Kidron.

“Too often, people forget that digital products and services are consumer commodities, and as such, they must be secure for individuals who use them,” she said.

Simply said, we don’t accept it in the real world, and we shouldn’t allow it in the digital one, either.

“We don’t give out personal information about our children to complete strangers, we don’t let strangers come on the door and ask for a naked Polaroid, and we don’t let strangers assess our emotional condition in order to sell us something. But all of this happens every day on the internet.

