To demonstrate how covid ruined his taste receptors, a man consumes raw onion.

A man ate a raw onion to demonstrate how coronavirus has “destroyed” his taste receptors.

After initially having a headache, Mathew John Patrick, who is originally from Birkenhead but now resides in London, says he tested positive for coronavirus last week.

After acquiring a cough, Mathew, 33, went for a PCR test, which revealed he had contracted coronavirus.

Mathew, who had lost both his senses of taste and smell, decided to entertain himself while stuck in isolation with his girlfriend by consuming items he wouldn’t typically tolerate, such as raw onion, bitters, and fermented garlic butter “beyond its sell by date.”

On Twitter, he posted a video of himself chewing on a raw onion and asked for suggestions for other foods to try.

As people suggested Matthew eat scorching chillies, strong lemon juice, and mustard, one person exclaimed, “This is an incredible experiment.”

Later, he posted videos of himself sipping fermented garlic butter and lemon bitters.

“I caught coronavirus last week, and it wasn’t nice for a few days,” Mathew told The Washington Newsday.

“I opted to eat a raw onion when things were starting to look a little better and boredom was setting in.

“I couldn’t taste anything, but I had a strange impression that drinking vinegary things was burning the back of my throat, despite the fact that it didn’t taste of anything.

“Normally, I have a toddler’s palate and can’t eat or drink anything with a strong flavor, including coffee.

“I was drinking coffee and eating raw onions when I came up with a long list.

“I also did a shot of lemon, and there was an out-of-date curdled garlic paste that seemed to be acceptable.

“After that, someone warned me that it might be OK for my taste buds but not for my constitution.

While Matthew claims it was mainly to “soothe boredom,” he also made a significant point following his “taste” experiment.

When he tested positive, the former Wirral councillor said he had already received his first vaccine and was about to receive his second, and he wants to encourage others to do the same. “The summary has come to an end.”