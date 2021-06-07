To defend UK freedoms, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said ‘tough’ travel restrictions are required.

Following Portugal’s controversial removal from the green list, the Health Secretary said the UK needed to be “firm” on international travel controls to defend the progress of lockdown easing.

Concerns about new coronavirus variations have led to suggestions that the June 21 opening in England will be cut back, with social separation and the wearing of facial covers continuing.

Fears about importing the so-called Nepal variety – a mutation that some believe may have traits that enable it to evade immunizations – were cited by ministers as the reason for Portugal’s inclusion on the amber list.

It denotes that people are