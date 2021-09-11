To defend standing against mask mandates, an anti-mask activist invokes the Nuremberg Trials.

During a school board meeting this week, an anti-mask activist shouted and implied that mask restrictions were equivalent to the crimes that Nazis were sentenced for during the Nuremberg trials.

Activist Erin DiMaggio spoke at the Torrance, California Unified School District board meeting on Tuesday, focusing on masks and COVID-19 conspiracy claims. DiMaggio concluded her address by calling school mask regulations “criminal” and warning that individuals who “blindly accept the laws” could face the same fate as Nazis convicted of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity after World War II.

“We know COVID-19 is milder than the flu,” DiMaggio asserted incorrectly. “What you’re doing by locking our children in masks and educating them to live in dread of each other for the sake of breathing is criminal. God’s breath is what keeps us alive. The breath is recognized as the spirit by all world religions.”

“We know from history that people who mindlessly follow the rules…” she continued, despite the fact that her tenure on the board had expired. “They were shot and died during the Nuremberg trials.”

DiMaggio spent the majority of her time insisting that board President Betty Lieu, the wife of U.S. Representative Ted Lieu, repeatedly “look at” her and making unfounded claims that COVID-19 is part of a government scheme to enhance pharmaceutical sales.

“Mrs. Lieu, I’d like you to look at me because you’ve been staring at your computer.” Look at me, Mrs. Lieu! Look at me, Mrs. Lieu!” DiMaggio screamed angrily. “Do you have a sense of that? What you’ve shown is a power-over mentality rather than a power-with approach… Mrs. Lieu, you’re not looking at me again. “Do you get it?”

“We know the COVID is worth $6 trillion because that is how much the federal government has spent,” she continued. “And we are aware that they have declared war on COVID, and that our children are being used as collateral damage in this conflict. We are well aware that this is a matter of pharmaceutical sales.”

This website attempted to contact Lieu for comment but did not receive a response in time to publish.

DiMaggio opposed mask mandates in the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District this month, equating them to. This is a condensed version of the information.