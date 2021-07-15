To defend himself against divvies, a ‘crime spree’ thief put a sharpened broom handle in his cell.

While on remand in prison for a string of break-ins in which he stole cars and other valuables, a serial burglar armed himself with a spiked broomhandle and other “pokies.”

Jamie Horgan, 26, of no permanent abode but most recently of HMP Altcourse, was sentenced today for a string of burglaries primarily in Widnes and Warrington, as well as a stash of three homemade weapons discovered in his cell.

Horgan was on remand when a cell check took place on February 15 and he admitted to the guards: “I’ve done enough time, I know how it works – I’ve had a few pokies down the side of my bed,” prosecutor Philip Astbury told Liverpool Crown Court.

Two smaller weapons, described as “metal spikes,” as well as a broom handle with three spikes secured to it with “telephone cable or wire mesh,” were discovered by prison guards.

These were maintained, according to his defense attorney Ian Harris, because Horgan had a broken jaw in prison that required it to be wired in place.

“There are too many divvies on this wing,” Horgan allegedly told officers, according to Mr Astbury.

a prolific thief During a spate of break-ins while his victims slept, Horgan plundered residences, a garage, and an office, making off with jewelry, three cars totaling £99,500 when new, and other valuables such as handbags, purses, and contents.

At the time of one event, there were youngsters there, while at the time of another, the householders’ elderly parents were present.

In his search for treasures, Horgan even unwrapped Christmas presents.

Horgan was involved in a break-in at a kitchen in Runcorn in early September, in which a handbag and car keys for a Ford Fiesta outside were stolen; the car was located later that morning in Speke, with DNA on the steering wheel matching Horgan.

Then, on October 12, a Ford Kuga and an Audi A4 were stolen during a burglary at a home in Warrington, and were later discovered at around 3 a.m. by an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera.

In Liverpool, the Audi was discovered.