To decide when to intervene in election issues, Facebook divided countries into ‘Tiers.’

In an attempt to prevent disinformation, hate speech, and violence, Facebook purportedly divided countries into “tiers” to decide which needed the greatest protection.

According to documents obtained by The Verge, the social media behemoth divided countries into four categories.

Facebook offers a variety of services for countries in the top tiers, including translating its standards into the country’s language and developing AI classifiers to detect hate speech and misinformation in that language. According to The Verge, staffing teams would evaluate viral content on a regular basis and respond to hoaxes and incitement to violence.

However, those precautions did not exist in other countries. According to The Verge, Facebook did not even have misinformation classifiers in high-risk nations like Ethiopia, Myanmar, and Pakistan.

Tier Zero, which included the United States, Brazil, and India, was the highest priority group. To study the network, Facebook allegedly constructed war rooms and dashboards. According to The Verge, they would notify election officials if there were any issues.

Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, and Italy were in the next tier, tier one. According to The Verge, they were purportedly given identical resources during election seasons but lower resources the rest of the time.

Tier two consisted of 22 countries that lacked war rooms. Every other country was ranked in the third tier. According to The Verge, Facebook examined election-related content in these nations if it was spotted by moderators, but otherwise would not intervene.

In a statement to The Washington Newsday, a Facebook representative said the firm has specialized teams working to combat abuse on the network in countries where there is a high danger of war and bloodshed.

Facebook has global teams with native speakers monitoring content in more than 70 languages, as well as specialists on humanitarian and human rights problems who have made progress on issues like hate speech, according to the statement.

“We recognize the magnitude of the difficulties we face, and we are proud of the work we’ve accomplished,” the statement stated.

Miranda Sissons, Facebook’s Director of Human Rights, told The Verge that Facebook’s standards mirrored those recommended by the United Nations.

The corporation looks at long-term conditions and historical context, as well as how much their products impact a country and current events in the country, to determine which countries pose the greatest danger of harm. This is a condensed version of the information.