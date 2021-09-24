To deal with supply concerns, temporary visas for foreign HGV drivers will be issued.

The government is exploring interim measures to address the HGV driver shortage, which is creating havoc on a variety of UK sectors.

Following rumours that Boris Johnson had enabled ministers to soften UK immigration restrictions to let more foreign drivers into the country, No 10 stressed on Friday night that any measures taken would be “very tightly time-limited.”

Although Downing Street refused to say whether any decisions had been taken, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had previously promised to “move heaven and earth” to resolve the matter.

According to the Financial Times and the Telegraph, Prime Minister David Cameron has given ministers permission to temporarily ease visa rules for foreign drivers.

According to the tabloids, up to 5,000 temporary visas for HGV drivers could be given, while the Financial Times said that a similar number of temporary visas for food processing workers, particularly in the poultry business, will be permitted.

The CBI has urged on ministers to create a task force on par with the Cobra emergency committee to cope with supply challenges that have resulted in petrol forecourts closing and supermarket shelves being bare.

There have also been concerns that if action is not made to remedy the shortage of about 90,000 lorry drivers, disruption to holiday preparations will be “inevitable.”

Getting petrol delivery has been a problem for Esso, BP, and Tesco petrol forecourts.

Around 20 of BP’s 1,200 petrol forecourts were forced to close owing to a lack of available fuel, with 50 to 100 sites affected by the loss of at least one fuel grade.

According to Esso owner ExxonMobil, which runs the sites, a “limited number” of Tesco refilling stations have also been disrupted.

On Friday, the EG Group, which operates 341 petrol stations across the UK, announced a £30 limit for customers, citing “record customer demand for fuel.”

Meanwhile, according to a study by the Office for National Statistics, one in every six persons in the UK reported they were unable to purchase basic food items at some time in the previous two weeks owing to product shortages.

“We have enough fuel inventories in this nation, and the people should be,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

