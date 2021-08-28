To deal with COVID death overflow, Central Florida hospitals have been forced to order mobile morgues.

Because morgues in Central Florida have reached capacity, hospitals have been compelled to order mobile morgues to aid with the overflow of COVID-19 deaths.

Advent Health had to order 14 portable morgues for the first time during the coronavirus epidemic to help make place for an additional 168 bodies.

The hospital system declared in an email to Florida’s emergency managers that it has “begun using rented, refrigerated refrigerators at 10 of our sites throughout Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, and Volusia counties.” These coolers are soon filling up as well.”

Advent Health claims its morgues are overburdened as a result of a “slowdown at local funeral houses,” which is forcing hospitals to keep dead for longer periods of time.

“Because this is affecting hospitals all throughout the area, we have contacted our regional hospital disaster coalitions and have forwarded a need for assistance to the Florida Hospital Association,” the email stated.

Hospitals had requested assets such as the Florida Emergency Mortuary Operations Response System earlier in the pandemic, but those resources are no longer available now that no disaster declaration has been issued.

Advent Health said it is not demanding any assets from the state, but it does want to notify local officials about the morgues’ capacity so that the situation may be reported further up the chain of command, and “this information isn’t surprising if heard from [others].”

The portable morgues are being ordered so that personnel can be properly ready for the next weeks, according to a statement supplied to This website by the hospital system’s central Florida division, especially since the spike of COVID-19 hospitalizations and fatalities that has inundated Florida may worsen.

Advent Health said, “We have a solid emergency management program that has allowed us to continue to care for our community during this spike with rigorous planning and preventive steps.” “With the increased number of very ill patients in our hospitals, it is essential that we plan for an increase in mortality and are putting resources in place to provide additional capacity if necessary.”

On Thursday, Florida reported the greatest single-day spike in deaths since the pandemic began, with 901 deaths. The state is reporting 227 COVID-19 deaths every day on average.

More than 3,600 people with COVID-19 have taken up residence across the state. This is a condensed version of the information.