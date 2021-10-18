To ‘cure’ disease, a faith healer allegedly brands a 7-month-old baby with a hot iron.

A spiritual healer has been accused in a horrifying incident in which he branded a seven-month-old sick infant with a hot iron, ostensibly to “cure” his ailment. After his health deteriorated, the boy was admitted to the hospital.

According to The Times of India, police have filed a complaint against the healer for performing superstitious rites in his village in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The identity of the man has yet to be revealed.

According to reports, the boy, who was identified as the son of a laborer named Shambhu Bheel from Ajmer, had been suffering from a severe cold and fever for the past few days. He was being treated in a government dispensary nearby, but his condition persisted.

The mother, concerned about the baby’s ongoing fever, sought help from a neighbor, who informed her of the faith healer’s “powers” in the surrounding village. Hearing this, the woman took the youngster to the man on Thursday, who “cured” him by branding him with a hot iron.

The child’s condition, however, deteriorated, and he was transported to the hospital. When the employees noticed the burns, they called the cops.

During inquiry, the child’s parents revealed information about the ritual and the man. Officers filed a report right away, and an investigation is underway. The accused, though, is said to be on the run, according to reports.

Superstitions and faith healers have long plagued India’s rural areas, a situation that was amplified during the country’s deadly COVID second wave and vaccination programs.

Many Indian states have established legislation prohibiting superstition. According to a recent court filing, approximately 2,500 women have died in the name of witchcraft in the last 15 years.

Many such cases have also been reported in the past. A local exorcist recently ruthlessly tortured a 25-year-old woman to death with a hot iron chain in an attempt to rid her of the “angry deity, who possessed her body.” Police detained five persons, including the exorcist, after the incident was made public. According to reports, her family took her to an exorcist after she was observed shivering violently during a religious ceremony.