To Commemorate World Peace Day, Here Are Some Historical Facts And Quotes.

Every New Year’s Day has been designated as a World Day of Peace since 1967. On the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God, the day is primarily a Catholic feast day dedicated to universal peace. The pope usually delivers authoritative announcements on Catholic Social Teachings at this time.

The feast’s subject has always been about cultivating a culture of care, with this year’s topic being “Education, work, and intergenerational dialogue: tools for building sustainable peace.”

History

When Pope Paul VI declared in 1967 that the world needed to be sensitized and directed toward peace and understanding, the World Day of Peace was born. The pope stated that the church must play a larger role in society.