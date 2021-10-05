To commemorate their 75th wedding anniversary, the couple holds a second wedding.

1946 was a year to remember. The previous year, World War II ended, Earl Silas Tupper, an American scientist, invented Tupperware, and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Boston Red Sox in the World Series. Lorraine and Ulysses Dawson of Poca, West Virginia married for the first time in that year.

When celebrating a 75th wedding anniversary, the traditional gift is a diamond. But for Ulysses and Lorraine, reenacting their wedding was the way they chose to commemorate their marriage of three-quarters of a century.

The Dawsons held their second wedding, in which they renewed vows in front of their five-generation family.

“The knot was really tight.” Ulysses, 94, told WCHS, a local affiliate station, that it’s still holding.

Lorraine, now 92 years old, wore a two-piece red suit at their first wedding, according to WCHS, but she wore a white wedding gown for her 75th anniversary celebration. Ulysses, on the other hand, was dressed in his World War II uniform, which he wore at their first wedding.

Lorraine explained, “That’s how we met each other.” “He was dressed in a uniform.”

Lorraine’s recollection of the two meeting is still vivid, according to WCHS.

They were both teenagers at the time, and she had seen him from distance while out strolling. Lorraine stepped closer to him, dropping the pail of water she was holding. She screamed at him to grab his attention, and they’ve been together ever since.

Lorraine explained that having a strong 75-year marriage takes patience and understanding.

Lorraine advised, “Make sure you adore each other.” “It’s a 50/50 split, not an 80/20 split. It’s a 50/50 chance.”

She told WCHS that there have been good moments and bad times throughout the decades, but their love has endured the test of time and remained strong.

“I am grateful to God for him. “I’d never be able to find a better one,” she admitted.

Another couple’s anniversary plans, this time on TikTok, went viral.

In July, this website reported that a husband posted a video to Facebook showing the moment he surprised his wife with a viewing of their wedding video, which was assumed to have gone lost.

The couple’s 14th wedding anniversary was recently celebrated. This is a condensed version of the information.