To commemorate the Battle of Waterloo, cavalrymen ride through London.

To honor the anniversary of the day the trophy first arrived in the capital to confirm victory over Napoleon, British Army cavalrymen paraded through London carrying a battle standard seized at Waterloo.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment rode 55 horses and two carriages from the National Army Museum in Chelsea, west London, to Horse Guards Parade, outside Whitehall in central London, to present the Waterloo Eagle staff in full ceremonial regalia.

The Queen’s Life Guard greeted them, and the Household Cavalry band performed during the formal transfer, which featured remarks.

The original trooper, Serjeant Francis Styles, who captured the standard during a charge against French soldiers by the Duke of Wellington’s heavy cavalry on June 18, 1815, was represented by a Lance Corporal of Horse.

The 105 Eagle and Serjeant Styles’ original Waterloo medal will be on display at the Household Cavalry Museum as part of a new exhibition that opens on Monday.

The discovery by serving Household Cavalryman Corporal of Horse Richard Hendy that the medal, which had been lost to the regiment after Serjeant Styles’ death in 1828, was on sale on eBay in the United States “couldn’t have come at a better time,” according to the museum’s chairman, retired Colonel James Gaselee.

“The museum has been hard hit by the successive lockdowns and having the medal join our collection, along with the loan of the 105th Eagle, will I am sure, draw visitors back to Horse Guards,” Col Gaselee said after donations from serving and former members of the Household Cavalry secured the medal.

“Styles’ tale is enormous, and I’m excited for folks to learn more about him and the incredible characters who around him that day.”

On June 21, 1815 – 206 years ago – the two eagles and the Duke of Wellington’s despatch announcing the Allied triumph arrived in London.

These antiques will be shown with displays on the cavalry heroes of Waterloo, activity trails, Waterloo walking tours, and special events at the Household Cavalry Museum this summer.

