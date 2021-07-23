To commemorate the 95th anniversary of Winnie-the-Pooh, a new collection of stories has been released.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Once There Was A Bear, the official prequel, will be released on September 30, according to Farshore.

Original stories starring the honey-loving teddy bear were published in October 1926 by author AA Milne.

According to Farshore, Jane Riordan wrote the anthology, which “perfectly captures the original voice” of Milne.

The volumes are illustrated by Mark Burgess and are in the manner of original artist EH Shepard, according to the publisher.

According to the synopsis, Once There Was A Bear will transport readers back to the time when Pooh was purchased from Harrods for baby Christopher Robin.

According to the publisher, it imagines the “before stories” of Pooh, Eeyore, and Piglet for the first time and gives a glimpse of a younger Christopher only glimpsed in Milne’s poems.

“Pooh lives in a tree in the Hundred Acre Wood in the original stories, but history tells us that he was bought from Harrods for Christopher Robin’s first birthday,” Riordan said.

“I couldn’t help but return to this period in Once There Was A Bear, and I loved the thought of seeing Pooh, Eeyore, and Piglet in London and in the nursery, which is so beautifully shown in Shepard’s décor.

“As they embark on new experiences, I hope readers will enjoy reuniting with some old friends.”

Milne’s Pooh stories were an instant hit and are now considered masterpieces of children’s literature.

