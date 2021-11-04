To commemorate the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover, Iran burns American flags and raises the effigy of Joe Biden.

On the anniversary of the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover, Iranian masses gathered in Tehran to display anti-Western sentiment by burning American flags, according to the Associated Press.

Thousands of protestors flocked to the streets, chanting “death to America” and setting American and Israeli flags on fire.

Demonstrators held a President Joe Biden effigy in the air, with red paint streaming from its mouth and Biden wearing a T-shirt with the Star of David on it. The effigy used by Biden was similar to the one used by Donald Trump at his last rally.

Iranians gather every year on the anniversary of the U.S. Embassy seizure, which started a 444-day hostage crisis, to show their displeasure with US relations. However, during the height of the pandemic last year, the government canceled commemorative festivities, but state television reported that 800 localities held rallies.

Last Thursday, General Hossein Salami, the head of the Revolutionary Guard, addressed enraged crowds, declaring that “the youngsters of our nation would fight heroically against any entity that seeks to harm their interests.”

Salami emphasized what he described as American aggression in the region, highlighting long-standing tensions between the United States and Iran.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Long-simmering tensions between the US and Iran have resurfaced in recent months as a result of Iran’s election of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, who has installed hardliners in every branch of government and halted Tehran’s talks with world powers to resurrect the now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has accelerated its nuclear program at the same time, enriching small amounts of uranium closer to weapons-grade levels than ever before and obstructing foreign inspections of its nuclear facilities.

After months of delays, the European Union, Iran, and the United States said on Wednesday that indirect discussions to resurrect the deal will continue in Vienna on November 29. Raisi emphasized on state television on Thursday that Iran wants “result-oriented” nuclear talks and that it will “fight against unreasonable demands that could harm our nation’s interests.” The United States withdrew from the historic agreement in 2018 and reinstated crippling sanctions, sparking a shadow war between Iran and the West that has targeted commercial shipping and roiled vital Mideast waterways. A succession of hijackings and explosions have occurred on the high seas, including. This is a condensed version of the information.