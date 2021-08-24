To commemorate National Waffle Day, here’s a recipe and some Instagram captions.

On August 24, 1869, Cornelius Swarthout of New York got his patent for the waffle iron, allowing everyone to enjoy waffles. As a result, every year on August 24th, National Waffle Day is observed to remember this historical event.

Waffles come in a variety of shapes and sizes — Belgium, Hong Kong, galettes — and can be topped with chocolate, syrup, or fruit.

As a result, National Waffle Day provides an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this renowned international morning delight. So, go to a neighboring restaurant and order some freshly prepared waffles, or make your own at home. You can even have a waffle-making party with your buddies.

To create homemade waffles, preheat the waffle iron and then melt the butter in the microwave. Combine flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar in a large mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk and eggs. In a separate bowl, whisk together the liquid and dry ingredients until just incorporated. Brush melted butter on a heated waffle iron. Close the iron and pour roughly 1/2 cup of batter onto it. Once it has turned golden brown, remove it from the oven.

If you want to share a photo of the waffle you ordered or created but aren’t sure what to label it with, here are some creative social media captions to consider.

(Photo courtesy of Food Truck Empire and Bustle.)