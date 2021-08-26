To commemorate National Cherry Popsicle Day, we’ve compiled a list of amusing Instagram captions.

Every year on August 26th, Americans commemorate National Cherry Popsicle Day to encourage people to enjoy the refreshing treat that can help cool the body down on a hot summer day.

Frank Epperson, who was 11 years old at the time, prepared the snack for the first time in 1905 by mixing powdered soda with a stick and leaving it overnight. The temperature dipped low during night, and he noticed his concoction had become liquid frozen the next morning. He subsequently dubbed it “Epsicle,” which evolved into a popsicle.

The greatest way to commemorate the occasion is to channel your inner Epperson and make your own cherry popsicle. You can go to the nearest ice cream store and buy one if you are too lazy or don’t have time to create it.

Once you’ve obtained a popsicle, you may post a photo of it on social media to let your followers know that you’re participating in the day’s festivities. And don’t worry if you’re stumped on how to caption your photo; we’re here to help. Captionsgram has provided some amusing and interesting social media captions.