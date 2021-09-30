To commemorate International Coffee Day on Friday, here’s how you can obtain a free coffee from Starbucks.

Every client can get a free coffee on Friday, March 1 to commemorate International Coffee Day and Starbucks’ 50th anniversary.

Simply bring in a clean reusable cup to your nearest Starbucks, and it will be filled with a free Tall Filter Coffee.

Starbucks’ Autumn Blend is a delicious blend of sustainably sourced coffee and fresh spices with a hint of roasted almonds in the complementary cup.

Whether you take your free coffee in the morning to get your day started or reserve it for the afternoon to get you through the last few hours before the weekend, it will provide you with the caffeine fix you require.

“At Starbucks, we celebrate anniversaries with coffee and our customers, so we’re looking forward to lifting a cup to all our communities this International Coffee Day by providing a free Tall Filter Coffee when you bring a reusable cup,” said Alex Rayner, general manager of Starbucks UK.

“We have a responsibility to look after our whole supply chain, which includes all of the people who make coffee possible, from bean to cup, farmer to customer,” says the company. As we mark our 50th anniversary, we look forward to the next 50 years with the conviction that we must protect the people who make coffee possible, as well as the planet we share.”