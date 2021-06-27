To combat the spread of the virus, Bangkok and nine other provinces have imposed travel restrictions.

Bangkok and nine other provinces have issued a ban on indoor meals and gatherings of more than 20 people, as well as the closure of construction sites and the closing off of workers’ quarters.

The measures are being implemented in response to a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases and will last for 30 days.

In the previous 24 hours, Thailand has reported 3,995 confirmed illnesses and 42 deaths.

The numbers have suddenly increased, with health officials blaming migrant workers employed in construction and industry for their lack of cooperation.

“Camps were locked, but employees sneaked out to markets and communities and spread the disease,” Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Friday.

She went on to say that disease management tactics such as “bubble and seal” have been successful in dealing with clusters in Samut Sakhon province, south of Bangkok, within 28 days, but not in the capital.

Despite the establishment of multiple field hospitals, the situation has become grave due to a shortage of hospital beds in Bangkok for seriously ill coronavirus patients.

For the time being, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that a request for a seven-day curfew for all of Bangkok had been rejected.

Construction workers will be separated in camps in Bangkok and five neighboring provinces, as well as the country’s four southernmost regions, all of which are viral hotspots, under the new limitations.

Department stores and shopping malls in Bangkok are permitted to stay open until 9 p.m., but restaurants are only permitted to provide food and drink for takeout, and seminars, meetings, and parties are prohibited.

If other clusters are identified, the governor has the authority to isolate the concerned areas.

Travellers from the ten provinces would be segregated and quarantined, including those from Bangkok.

Meanwhile, authorities plan to move forward with a proposal that would allow fully vaccinated international tourists to visit the southern resort island of Phuket without having to endure the necessary 14-day quarantine period.

Thailand is eager to re-establish its valuable tourism economy, which has been severely harmed by the pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions.