To combat the Omicron Variant, forget about travel bans and instead focus on vaccinating Africans, according to a doctor.

Instead of imposing travel restrictions to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 variations, a leading US expert urged on Saturday that world leaders should assist with the vaccination of Africa’s population. Scientists in South Africa discovered a novel COVID-19 viral variation called Omicron, which could be significantly more contagious than the Delta version.

Dr. Peter Hotez, director of Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine, stated on CNN Saturday that travel limits “had not been very helpful” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Remember how we spoke about travel bans from China in the beginning…in early 2020? Meanwhile, this virus arrived in the United States from Southern Europe, igniting the terrible epidemic that began in March and April in New York City “Hotez remarked.

“I think spending our energies on attempting to vaccinate Southern Africa would be much more fruitful than travel bans,” he added, “because that’s how these novel variations originate—they emerge out of vast unvaccinated populations.”

“Forget about travel prohibitions; let’s go vaccinate the African people if the G7 leaders are serious about stopping new variations.”

According to a National World report released on Friday, only 7% of Africans have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19. According to data from the New York Times, South Africa has a higher immunization rate, with 24 percent of its people fully immunized.

Beginning November 29, President Joe Biden declared that travel from South Africa, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana will be prohibited in the United States.

The United States wasn’t the only government to impose travel restrictions in the region.

Following the discovery of the new variety, Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom, and the European Union have imposed travel restrictions from Southern Africa.

The decision to impose the travel bans has been slammed by the South African administration. Its Department of International Relations and Cooperation announced on Saturday that the “South Africa is being punished for its advanced genomic sequencing and ability to discover novel variations faster with the latest wave of visa bans… Excellent science should be praised rather than chastised.” Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), also spoke out against the travel curbs on Friday. Gottlieb said it’s good in a tweet on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.