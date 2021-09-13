To combat Texas legislation, New York will launch an anti-abortion public rights campaign.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York stated on Monday that her state would launch a public awareness campaign to clarify abortion rights and prevent misinformation from spreading.

Hochul, who was joined by US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and US Representative Carolyn Maloney, blasted Texas’ restriction on abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy, stating, “the sense of security we once had in our country has been ripped apart.”

Hochul stated that New York will work to ensure that residents and visitors to the state are aware of their reproductive rights. She instructed “all state departments,” particularly the Department of Health, to assist her office in developing a patient bill of rights to achieve this.

The law will be disseminated in doctor’s offices and clinics and will be written in “simple, clear language.” A updated letter prescribing provider guidance will accompany the bill, advising healthcare providers of their rights and obligations regarding abortion care.

“Our harbor is open to everyone who wants to come here and know that we will look after them and protect them,” Hochul added. “First and foremost, we want to ensure that New York State patients, as well as everyone else who comes here, is aware of their rights.

Hochul stated that the state would change regulations “as soon as possible” to allow for the delivery of abortion drugs via telemedicine. Telemedicine has risen in popularity since the COVID-19 epidemic. Abortion-related telemedicine is now available from Planned Parenthood of Greater New York.

Hochul identified misinformation operations as a component in the political fight against abortion, as the pandemic has pushed society further online. She claimed that in 2019, while pushing to enact the Reproductive Health Act in New York, the state discovered that four of the top ten most shared Facebook pieces were from anti-abortion news outlets, which she claimed distorted the bill.

Hochul said she will send a letter to Facebook asking it to “help clean up the act,” assisting the state in providing factual information about abortion issues and the political conditions in New York and Texas, to avoid future disinformation campaigns.

While Hochul’s move is limited to New York, Gillibrand and Maloney have announced they will follow in her footsteps and attempt to enact legislation in the Senate and House.

They each claimed they would. This is a condensed version of the information.