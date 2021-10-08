To combat racism and homophobia, an artist makes fun of stereotypes.

A local artist has disclosed their plans to “deconstruct” prejudices of British East Asians.

Dan Chan, a visual artist and drag performer from Liverpool, reinterprets stereotypes against the East Asian and gay communities to “teach people they are created” and need to be removed from society.

After a wave of anti-Asian and anti-LGBT+ hate crimes, Dan’s work attempts to build safe spaces for marginalized populations.

From a young age, the Liverpudlian artist saw a significant dearth of good British East Asian representation.

Dan said that clichés like the ‘Yellow Peril,’ which demonized East Asians, and the ‘Lavender Scare,’ which demonized LGBT+ individuals, are dangerous to one’s safety.

“Much of our representation rests on racial stereotypes, which is problematic in so many ways for how we feel viewed and how we’re perceived, and this has a significant affect on how we walk through the world,” Dan told The Washington Newsday.

“News outlets portray us as the origin of the coronavirus epidemic, which I view as a resurgence of the Yellow Peril stereotype that we’ve seen in history, with this growing since March 2020 there has been a large spike in anti-Asian hate crimes around the world,” they continued.

End the Virus of Racism, an advocacy group, claimed a 300 percent spike in violence against Asian people in the United Kingdom in 2021. In other news, over the summer, a rash of homophobic attacks occurred in Liverpool, with hate crimes in the city climbing by a quarter from 2020 to 2021.

Dan’s goal is to use art to make people feel protected.

Dan’s fantasy-like art unpicks gender, racial, and queer stereotypes through digital work, textile work, and drag performance inspired by films like Alice in Wonderland and Labyrinth. Dan hopes that by doing so, young queer British East Asian people will be able to look up to public individuals and role models like themselves, which they never saw as children.

“Creating safe spaces inside my artwork, whether this is done by presenting people with delight, is a major goal,” they continued.”

