To combat Omicron, students will once again be required to wear facemasks in school.

The government announced the temporary reinstatement of facemasks in the hopes of slowing the spread of the Omicron covid strain.

Face coverings will be enforced until January 26, according to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

The national Plan B provisions that are now in place will expire on this date, but the government will reassess them around January 4.

Teachers will no longer be required to wear them under the new regulations.

“There is no doubt that the Omicron variation offers issues, but the entire school system does as well,” Mr Zahawi added.