To combat misinformation on the platform, YouTube has begun banning anti-vaccine influencer accounts.

YouTube is taking steps to combat the spread of misinformation on its platform by deactivating anti-vaccine influencers’ accounts.

On Wednesday, the firm introduced a new policy aimed at preventing the spread of dangerous vaccine content on the site.

In a blog post, the firm stated, “We’ve slowly seen incorrect claims about the coronavirus vaccinations flow over into disinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a stage where it’s more vital than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines.”

More vaccine disinformation will be banned by the company, including false claims that licensed immunizations are useless or dangerous, as well as assertions that the vaccine causes cancer or autism.

So far, Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s accounts have been suspended. Youtube has blocked their access to the platform, citing the “need to remove flagrant harmful content.”

YouTube took steps early this year to prohibit the spread of false information concerning coronavirus vaccines. The new regulation, on the other hand, would cover all misinformation about additional vaccines, such as those for chickenpox or measles.

Vaccine advocates like Erica DeWald, communications director of Vaccinate Your Family, have hailed the new policy.

“Trying to offer excellent, science-based information about vaccines on YouTube, only to have the algorithms promote anti-vaccine content to our viewers has been tremendously frustrating,” DeWald added.

“We believe that this is a positive start toward ensuring that people have access to accurate vaccine information, and that other social media firms will follow suit.”

Researchers discovered that disinformation on YouTube has contributed to global skepticism about life-saving immunizations.

In the United States, 56 percent of persons have got two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, compared to 67 percent in the United Kingdom and 71 percent in Canada.

Despite the YouTube regulation, which has resulted in the termination of major anti-vaccine influencers, as of Wednesday, there were still minor channels active.