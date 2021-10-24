To combat illegal migration, the Treasury has announced a £74 million programme to replace Border Force boats.

The Treasury said that old Border Force vessels will be replaced with modern cutters as part of a £700 million investment to bolster the security of Britain’s borders.

The present fleet, which is 20 years old, will be retired, and 11 new vessels will be brought into service at a cost of £74 million to help combat organized crime and illegal migration.

The announcement comes ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget, which contains £628 million “to modernise and digitalise the border,” including plans for a US-style Electronic Travel Authorization for visitors to the UK.

Electronic authorisations will begin in 2023 and be fully operational two years later, allowing authorities to decide if people should be permitted to travel to the UK before they arrive, similar to the American system.

“Protecting our borders and making it easy for us all to travel to and from our beautiful nation is at the heart of our goals as a government,” Mr Sunak said in a statement released by the Treasury.

It comes just over a month after numbers from the PA news agency revealed that the number of persons who have crossed the English Channel in tiny boats this year had more than quadrupled the tally for 2020.

According to figures, over 18,000 migrants have arrived in the UK aboard tiny boats since the beginning of the year.

The number of small boat arrivals in 2021 is more than double that of the entire year of 2020, when 8,417 persons crossed the Dover Strait.

Following Brexit, the Spending Review will include slightly over £1 billion in funding for “new UK sovereign functions” over the next three years.

The Treasury also stated that more than 1,000 Border Force officers will be paid to deliver customs and transit checks.