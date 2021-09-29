To combat food insecurity, a surplus food market with a “Pay What You Feel” policy has opened.

A Rescued Food Market will open in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 1 to distribute surplus food to those in need as well as others interested in reducing food waste and promoting a circular economy.

The market, organized by the Food Stash Foundation, will be open every Friday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Every month, the nonprofit rescues roughly 70,000 pounds of food and redistributes it to local partners.

According to Carla Pellegrini, executive director of the Food Stash Foundation, over 80% of the rescued food goes to community partners who have their own meal plans and distribution methods. The remaining 18% goes toward the foundation’s weekly distribution of 100 food boxes to those in the community who self-identify as food insecure.

Shoppers will find “nutritious surplus food” from farms, supermarkets, and wholesalers at the market. Not only will shoppers be able to save their own food, but they will also be able to do it for a low or no cost. The market will operate on a “pay what you feel” basis, with customers choosing what to donate.

The choice to use “pay what you feel” rather than “pay what you can” avoids “any shame connected with not being able to afford the escalating expense of food,” according to the foundation’s website.

Anyone, regardless of socioeconomic standing, will be able to participate in the market. The market’s declared goal is to further educate people about the issue of food waste, in addition to providing more inexpensive, high-quality food.

Pellegrini added, “I’m hoping it gets our name out there a little bit so people know there’s this great, really high-quality, fresh cuisine that they can enjoy on Friday afternoons.” “And there are no obstacles to them being able to use it. I’m aiming for a healthy, welcoming community.”

