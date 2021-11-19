To combat fly tipping, there are plans for a “significant” increase in enforcement officers.

Last night, plans for a “substantial increase” in police personnel to combat Sefton’s fly-tipping problems took another step forward.

Members of the full council voted to endorse recommendations to utilize some of the existing £500,000 budget to address street scene issues and increase enforcement action at a full council meeting.

The proposals had already been adopted by cabinet following a working group’s review of the council’s present enforcement strategy’s efficacy.

Sefton Council now has only two full-time enforcement officers committed to addressing the borough’s garbage dumping problem.

In only one year, Sefton issued nearly 2,000 fixed penalty letters for dumping.

People littering in Southport’s Dukes ward received the highest penalty notices in 2018/19, accounting for over half of all penalty notices issued in the borough — a total of 938 in the 12-month period.

This was attributed in part to the increased number of enforcement officers stationed in Southport due to parking enforcement duties.

According to the working group, the average cost of fly-tipping to the council was £400 per occurrence, with some cases costing the borough more than £1,000.

The working group advised a “substantial increase” of enforcement officers to convey a clear message to homeowners that fly tipping and dumping will not be tolerated, as well as a “high-profile” marketing campaign to inform citizens of the council’s heightened enforcement focus.

Another proposal was to see if private landlords may be sanctioned under the Selective Licensing Scheme for tenants’ anti-social behavior such as littering and dumping in back entrances.

Plans were also recommended to call all registered landlords to remind them of their duties in ensuring that litter was reported and dealt with.

The recommendations were agreed by councillors at the full council meeting held at Aintree Racecourse and will now be pushed forward.