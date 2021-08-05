To combat “digital exclusion,” Virgin Media O2 has launched a free mobile data program.

Virgin Media O2 has announced the start of a program that would provide free mobile data to those who do not have access to mobile internet or broadband at home.

The mobile operator said the National Databank, which will be available to all networks, will give free data for community organizations to share across the UK, thanks to a partnership with digital inclusion charity the Good Things Foundation.

The introduction is a “direct response to the need for mobile networks to find a long-term solution to the data poverty challenge,” according to Virgin Media O2.

The National Databank would serve as a central hub through which community organizations can obtain free mobile data voucher codes and SIM cards “for anyone who needs them.”

Users will also receive assistance, such as digital skills training and referrals to other important services, according to the operator.

The National Databank will be managed by the Good Things Foundation, which has a network of 5,000 community organizations.

In developing the platform, Virgin Media O2 collaborated with other digital inclusion professionals such as Community Organisers, Operation Wifi, Hubbub, and Nominet.

By the end of 2023, the business plans to donate £12.5 million in O2 connectivity, the equivalent of 7.5 million GB of data, to the National Databank.

More than 200,000 people in need across the country would receive 319 million hours of internet access, according to the organization.

To offset operational costs, Virgin Media O2 has also donated £500,000 to the Good Things Foundation.

A three-month trial program comprising ten community organizations in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland is now underway, with a nationwide rollout scheduled for November.

“Working together, the industry has the capacity to bring connectivity to millions of digitally excluded people and families across the UK,” the organizers stated, adding that they hope other networks will join the effort.

“The pandemic has exacerbated the UK’s data poverty challenge like never before – and with many millions of people facing digital exclusion, now is the moment to come together and close the gap on digital inequality,” Virgin Media O2 CEO Lutz Schüler said.

“Our industry has accomplished incredible things in recent months to keep customers connected when they needed it most, but we can’t stop there. By developing the nation’s first-ever Good Things National Databank.” “The summary comes to an end.”