To combat Critical Race Theory, the college has launched the ‘1776′ curriculum.

The private, conservative Hillsdale College has produced a K-12 curriculum geared at teaching what college administrators characterize as “a more patriotic approach to American history” in reaction to the drive toward Critical Race Theory by many schools and colleges.

According to Dr. Kathleen O’Toole, assistant provost for K-12 education at Hillsdale, the college’s new “1776 Curriculum” has been downloaded more than 26,000 times since its launch late last month.

The educational curriculum covers American history, including the creation of the country, the Civil War era, and other civics and government-related themes. Its founders, who include teachers and professors, claim it’s meant to be different from The New York Times’ 1619 Project, which reframes the country’s history by emphasizing the impacts of slavery and the accomplishments of Black Americans.

“The inspiration for this curriculum comes from a deep admiration and respect for America’s founders and the principles they so beautifully expressed in the Declaration of Independence’s preamble—the recognition that all men are created equal, that our natural rights predate government, and that governments are formed to protect all citizens’ life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. “The goal of this curriculum is to tell the complete grand narrative of the American tale, including the promises, hazards, tragedies, and triumphs.”

Nearly 2,400 pages of materials are included in the curriculum, which is divided into grade-specific courses and contains thorough lesson plans, homework assignments, quizzes, tests, study guides, and extra primary and secondary resource recommendations for teacher and student use.

It emphasizes both the times when the US has fallen short of its basic principles and the times when it has eloquently met them, according to O’Toole.

“Rather than cherry-picking a story to tell students, it’s an unabashed, candid look at the fullness of American history,” said O’Toole, who added that the curriculum will expand before the end of the year to include units on Colonial America, the Early Republic, the Gilded Age and Progressive Era, the Great Depression, World Wars, the Cold War, and Modern America.

