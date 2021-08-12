To combat Covid, schools will use UV lights and air filters.

According to reports, schools are participating in studies that include installing air filters and ultraviolet light indoors to prevent Covid-19.

According to the I daily, the trial’s goal is to see how air purifiers and ultraviolet light might help prevent the spread of coronavirus and other respiratory infections in schools.

It also plans to assess how practical it is to adopt the technology in primary schools, with the first results coming by the end of the year, according to the newspaper.

According to the PA news agency, the Department of Health and Social Care will review the study’s final results whenever they are released.

According to the I the project will begin at 30 Bradford schools and will be funded by £1.8 million in funding from the DHSC.

According to the publication, the study is being done by the Centre for Applied Education Research and might result in the technology being used in schools as early as 2022.

A third of the schools will be equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, a third with UV purifiers, and a third will be without any equipment as a control group, according to the i.

Fog, mist, vapour, and ultraviolet treatments, according to the Health and Safety Executive, “may be viable solutions to assist prevent the spread of coronavirus and cleaning a larger space or room.”

It goes on to say that persons who use these disinfectants must be “competent” and “fully trained.”

To assist curb the spread of coronavirus, some firms already utilize UV light and air filters.

After a successful six-week trial, Transport for London put more than 200 UV light sanitizing devices on escalator handrails across the London Underground in October.

Several nightclubs and music venues have also installed the devices ahead of their July 19 reopening.