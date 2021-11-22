To combat climate change, Boston has divested $65 million in public funds from fossil fuels.

Boston has divested $65 million in public funding from fossil fuels to tackle climate change.

According to the Associated Press, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu signed legislation on Monday to divest the city of fossil fuels, withdrawing $65 million from the industry immediately to combat climate change.

The rule forbids the use of public funds to invest in stocks, securities, or other liabilities issued by companies that earn more than 15% of their revenue from fossil fuels, tobacco, or private prisons.

Last week, Wu, who was inaugurated in as mayor, said Boston is attempting to transition away from fossil fuels, which are contributing to climate change and putting the city in jeopardy.

“This is extremely personal for many of us and urgent,” Wu said at a signing ceremony at Boston City Hall. “My oldest son Blaise was born the first year I worked in this building, and it was the hottest year on record when we first heard about it.” Each of his six years on the planet since then has been the hottest on record.

“We’re acting quickly to make sure Boston sets the bar for what is achievable for all of our children’s brightest, greenest futures,” Wu added.

One of Wu’s first major policy measures since assuming office was signing the bill on Monday. The bill was unanimously approved by the Boston City Council on Monday.

For more Associated Press reporting, click on the following links:

Senator Edward Markey of the United States feels that abandoning fossil fuels is in the city’s and citizens’ best interests.

“We’re making the best investment option for our country,” the Democrat and proponent of the Green New Deal said. “What Boston stands for today is the future.” Environmentalist and novelist Bill McKibben praised the action as well.

“For the time being, Boston can claim to be the greenest city in the country,” McKibben added.

Boston is bracing for the effects of climate change and increasing sea levels as a coastal city.

For example, a recent study found that rising sea levels pose a major threat to Boston’s subway system over the next 50 years, potentially causing flooding and disrupting vital city links.

The Boston metropolitan area is managed by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The following is a condensed version of the data.