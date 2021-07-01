To collect money for the RSPCA, a man rides hundreds of miles on a penny farthing.

A man rode 205 miles on a single farthing to raise money for the RSPCA, an animal protection organization.

Bruce Walsh cycled 205 miles in one day from the east coast of southern England to the west coast with five others called “Team Animal.”

“If we learn how to look after animals, it will be a significant step towards looking after the planet around us,” Mr Walsh, the only participant who completed the challenge on a penny farthing, said.

“It was worth every hill if riding a penny farthing drew attention to that!”

On Saturday, June 19, he finished the challenge alongside Issy Pritchard, Tracey Pritchard, Gary Payne, Hamish Pringle, and Christopher Musgrave-Brown.

“The RSPCA is a charity that is close to my heart, and I now have the pleasure of working for the RSPCA too!” said Tracey Pritchard, who signed herself, her partner Mr Walsh, and her daughter Issy up for the challenge.

“I wanted to embark on this challenge to help the RSPCA raise some much-needed funding.

“I know how essential fundraising events like these are since the RSPCA deals with some of the worst incidents of neglect and cruelty and relies on kind supporters to continue to rescue animals who need us the most.”

The squad has now raised £985, much exceeding its initial goal of £500.

Visit the team’s JustGiving page to see donations to the RSPCA.