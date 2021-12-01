To close the budget gap, the council has proposed £27 million in cuts.

Wirral Council plans to save £27 million next year in order to address its budget crisis.

Following a government inspection last month, Wirral Council was instructed to consider closing libraries, recreation centres, and golf clubs, as well as selling Wallasey and Birkenhead Town Halls.

Two reports, one on finance by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) and the other on governance by Ada Burns, came up with a harsh conclusion.

The assessments were harsh on elected councillors and officers, claiming that the ‘prevailing culture’ at the council previous to the epidemic had been to avoid difficult financial decisions, resulting in a major reduction in the council’s emergency reserves in recent years.

The Washington Newsday reported earlier today that the authority could face a £25 million shortfall in 2022/23.

Wirral Council’s interim finance director, Stuart Fair, told the Policy and Resources Committee tonight that the council has to save £27 million in the next financial year to balance its budget.

Mr Fair said this would be the most difficult of the council’s financial issues because the £27 million number meant Wirral Council would have to cut revenue spending by 8.3% in a year.

However, following last month’s dismal assessments, Mr Fair saw this as a vital step to ensure the council’s financial viability.

It is expected that recommendations for how to achieve these cutbacks will be presented in the new year.

Cllr Phil Gilchrist, who leads the Liberal Democrat group on the council, said it was critical that the local government release the 8.3 percent figure so that residents could understand the implications of the budget cuts.

However, the Eastham councillor drew attention to a section of the report that stated that not all of the expected savings might be realized.

He took this to mean that there was some wiggle room or room for debate in the council’s financial plans.

Mr Field was asked if the report he was presenting had to be so long, and Cllr Jeff Green, a Conservative, indicated that a shorter report could be easier for some. “The summary has come to an end.”