To clear the backlog at the Department of Justice, the White House proposes sending some asylum cases to Immigration Services.

According to the Associated Press, the White House advocated moving some asylum claim cases to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to help clear the Justice Department’s immigration court system’s all-time high backlog of about 1.3 million cases.

In recent years, more migrants have sought asylum in the United States, with many doing so at the US-Mexico border. As part of President Joe Biden’s proposal, asylum officers from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), would oversee some routine asylum claim cases so they could be sorted through more quickly, as many asylum seekers have waited years for their cases to be resolved. The cases are currently assigned to immigration judges inside the Department of Justice.

According to a DHS press release, the plan would allow an asylum seeker who “demonstrates a credible fear of deportation” to be sent to a USCIS officer for a hearing on their claim.

“Those who are eligible will receive relief sooner, while those who are not will be removed as soon as possible,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated.

Advocates for the move view it as a means to help individuals who have legitimate asylum claims while also allowing officials to handle more promptly with those who do not qualify for asylum or who are abusing the long wait to stay in the United States.

Before becoming a new policy, the idea must go through a public comment period.

The Trump administration attempted to address the backlog by establishing harsher asylum standards and forcing migrants to seek refuge in Mexico and Central America. The system would be streamlined under Biden’s suggestion.

People who present themselves at the border or are captured by the Border Patrol and identify themselves as asylum seekers must pass a “credible fear” interview under the current system. A USCIS asylum officer analyzes if they fit the criteria for someone who is being persecuted in their home country because of their race, religion, nationality, social group membership, or political beliefs.

Even if they pass, their case will be sent to an immigration court, and they may have to wait years for a decision.

