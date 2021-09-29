To clear the asylum backlog, Mexico converts the Olympic Stadium into a migrant processing center.

According to the Associated Press, Mexico erected a large migrant processing center outside of Tapachula’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday in an effort to clear a major backlog in its asylum system. Thousands of migrants attempted to enter the United States over its shared border in the past due to long wait times and delays for many asylum applicants seeking to be processed in Mexico.

The Tapachula facility can accommodate up to 2,000 asylum seekers each day. The streets near the downtown offices in Tapachula were clogged with migrants vying for jobs before it opened, according to the Associated Press.

Hundreds of migrants began trekking from Tapachula in early September, exasperated by what seemed like an endless wait for their asylum cases to be processed by an overburdened system. According to the Associated Press, Mexican authorities broke up the gathering each time.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

On Wednesday, Mexico began flying Haitian migrants back to their homeland, sending 70 to Port au Prince.

With 41 men, 16 women, and 13 youngsters on board, the first flight took off from Villahermosa airport in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco. On planes to Haiti’s capital, the United States is also returning migrants.

When asked when more planes would be scheduled, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute did not immediately comment. However, it referred to passengers on Wednesday’s trip as “the first wave,” implying that it was the beginning of a process to deal with the thousands of Haitian migrants who have flocked to the US border this month.

Thousands more are stranded in the southern city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, waiting for Mexican officials to process their asylum or refugee claims.

The institute said in a statement that “authorities from the Interior and Foreign Relations Departments agreed with officials of the Republic of Haiti to begin the supported voluntary return of migrants in Mexico to their homeland.”

The Haitians had been residing in Tabasco and central Mexico, according to the institution, and the returns were voluntary. This means they were not among those who crossed the border into the United States earlier this month, nor among the thousands trapped in Tapachula.

Last week, a Mexican official stated that the objective was to evacuate Haitians who were already detained. This is a condensed version of the information.