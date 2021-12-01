To claim property, a nephew uses his dead aunt’s thumb impression, which is seen on camera.

A man was arrested after he was caught on camera taking the thumb impression of his dead aunt on blank documents in a weird event. The incident was captured on camera, which has since gone popular on social media.

According to the Deccan Herald, the man’s name was Suresh, and he was from the Indian town of Mysuru.

Jayamma, his aunt, was 73 years old when she died on November 11th.

According to reports, Jayamma held multimillion-dollar estates. Her spouse died many years ago, and she had no children. Suresh, who was looking after Jayamma, wanted to take her property by falsifying documents.

A small group of people gathers around the woman’s body in the video. While one sat close to the body, placing the bond papers in serial order, another was spotted holding the woman’s hand, assisting in the thumb impression stamping.

Thumb prints are legal in India due to the country’s huge illiterate populace. If a person is unable to sign a will, a “mark” (such as a thumb impression) is regarded legally legitimate.

The woman who recorded the video is a close relative of the accused. Suresh was accused of committing a felony by taking the thumb impression, according to the video. Despite the fact that Suresh was aware that he was being videotaped, he says “do whatever you want” before fleeing the residence.

Later, the woman went to the police station to make a complaint. She explained to the authorities that she took the video to warn Suresh about the crime. According to local media, the woman said she had no knowledge of the bond papers or the crime’s motive.

Officers who interrogated the woman later gave her a warning.

