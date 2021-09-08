To check if I could identify the difference between Mezcal and Tequila, I tasted both.

Mezcal is Tequila’s less well-known cousin; lovers of agave-based cocktails will recognize the distinction, but I was under the impression that they were the same thing with a different name.

It turns out that they aren’t the same!

Tequila is created entirely from the blue agave plant, which is also used to make salt and lime (agave tequilana).

The plant is often steamed inside industrial ovens before being distilled two or three times in copper pots, according to Food & Wine.

Mezcal, on the other hand, is said to be traditionally cooked inside earthen pits lined with lava rocks and filled with wood and charcoal before being distilled in clay pots.

Despite these distinctions, it is often assumed that tequila is a form of mezcal (with it being defined as any agave based spirit).

Both Scotch and Bourbon belong to the whiskey (or whisky, depending on where you are) category.

But, more importantly, can you tell the difference?

No, I don’t believe that is the case.

I tasted three different mezcals (one of which was plainly a tequila), and here’s what I thought:

This 70cl bottle of tequila blanco may be found at Aldi.

It packs a punch at 38 percent ABV, and I think it’s excellent for shots or preparing cocktails at home.

I enjoyed this Tequila and think it’s a perfect base for any tequila-based drink, and because it’s clear, it doesn’t radically change the color of your drink.

3 out of 5 stars

This mezcal has a smokey flavour to it, and it goes well with a fruit juice-based cocktail, which I discovered.

It’s silky smooth and without an overbearing sweetness, which I think may appeal to those who prefer a less sweet drink.

This particular kind is commonly used as a digestif, making it ideal for dazzling your guests at your next dinner party. You can get a bottle at Master of Malt or Amazon.

3 out of 5 stars

This mezcal has the darkest color due to its eight months of maturation in white oak barrels.

It doesn’t have a smokey flavor like some other mezcals, and instead is mildly sweet. “The summary has come to an end.”