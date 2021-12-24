To cheat in an exam, a man hides wireless equipment inside his wig and is caught

.

When a detector began pinging near his head, a man tried to cheat on a test by concealing wireless equipment inside his wig. He was caught red-handed.

According to The Indian Express, the incident occurred at a police inspector exam in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

On Twitter, a video of officials seizing the man and disconnecting the electronics from his wig and microscopic earbuds went viral. When the metal detector started pinging near the man’s head, police realized something was wrong, according to IPS officer Rupin Sharma’s footage.

According to sources, the individual, whose identity has not been revealed, was scheduled to take the government’s examination for the recruitment of senior police officers. Except for the metal detector pining when it got near his head, the young candidate who was scrutinized before being allowed into the examination hall appeared to be in good health.

Officers gave him a thorough search right away, which found the wireless equipment hidden under the wig. The audio equipment was also discovered deep inside his ears. The earpieces were said to be so minuscule that authorities had to fight to get them out of his ear.

The video went popular on Twitter right after, garnering over 94,000 views and a slew of comments.

Others commended his originality and imaginative streak, while others criticized how the youth is pushed to take desperate and extreme means to gain a government job.

“If there was a Nobel award for cheating, this guy would be among the front runners,” one person wrote.

Another user commented, “I’d genuinely make him CBI director.”

In one such incident in 2018, police arrested 42 persons for using modified wireless devices to cheat on a government exam for police officers. The event was discovered when authorities received information that several candidates were planning to cheat during the exam using an improvised wireless device consisting of a receiver fashioned like a credit card [hidden in footwear]and an earpiece.

In India, there have also been reports of candidates using high-tech equipment such as spy-mics.