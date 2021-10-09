To carry drugs into cells in his trousers, a prison official was paid £4,000.

While working, a prison official was paid £4,000 to sneak cannabis blocks into cells in his trousers.

Before trafficking cannabis into HMP Stocken in Rutland, where he worked as a prison officer, Jack Nichols, 29, secreted bricks of cannabis wrapped in clingfilm down his trousers.

In August of this year, Nichols was apprehended during a regular search with a sniffer dog.

A 2-year-old ‘fun-loving’ boy is killed in an accident.

Officers discovered two blocks of resin wrapped in clingfilm in the glove box of the 29-year-car, old’s weighing little under 200g.

More of the same was located in a bedside table at Nichols’ residence, as well as slightly under 100g already secreted in a prison cell.

The East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) conducted further investigations and discovered that Nichols had been paid over £4,000 to deliver cannabis to convict Joe Baggaley.

James Hanks, the prisoner’s outside buddy, was involved in the drug collection from Ivan Freeman-Lunt in Liverpool, and Mitchell Dytiche was found to be involved in the money payments.

“On the street, this haul was valued just over £3,055, but within cells drugs are significantly more valuable,” said EMSOU Regional Prisons Intelligence Detective Inspector Dan Evans. We estimated that the blocks we collected could have netted these men more than £30,000.

“Not only that, but the competition that can arise from inmates competing for such unlawful goods can have major ramifications for the prison environment’s stability.

“What began as a means of paying off debt by bringing a little amount of tobacco into prison – a crime in and of itself – gradually spiraled down a steep slope into drug trafficking, according to Nichols.”

“As an employee, he has betrayed trust and jeopardized the safety of his coworkers and those he is responsible for.”

“HMP Stocken will not accept corruption in any form and works in conjunction with the police to bring to justice all those who attempt to supply contraband into our institutions,” stated prison governor Neil Thomas OBE.

“Our diligent and courageous workers, whose safety is jeopardized by the dishonest activities of a small number of unscrupulous persons, will be relieved by the punishment handed by the court today.”

All five men who had been there before. “The summary has come to an end.”