To calm the Commons, the Speaker and the Prime Minister reach an agreement on announcements.

Boris Johnson and the Speaker of the House of Commons have reached an agreement after the Prime Minister received harsh criticism for his announcement on the postponement of the end of coronavirus restrictions. Following anger that the Government has ignored the long-standing expectation that ministers will detail major developments to Parliament first, Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s office said the two agreed that future announcements would be made simultaneously.

The Speaker had previously accused Downing Street of “running roughshod” over MPs by announcing the unlocking delay on July 19 at a press conference at 6 p.m. on Monday rather than in Parliament. However, after a “cordial meeting” lasting around half an hour at Speaker’s House on Tuesday afternoon, Sir Lindsay and the Prime Minister were said to have reached an agreement.

“This afternoon, the Speaker and the Prime Minister met. “It was a positive meeting,” Sir Lindsay’s spokeswoman said, “in which they agreed on the importance of keeping Parliament and the public informed when decisions are made.” “They agreed announcements would be made at the same time,” the spokeswoman said when asked if any concrete decisions had been made to resolve the dispute. ”

While a No. 10 source confirmed that an agreement had been reached, no details on how future announcements would be made were provided.

However, the details that have surfaced so far suggest that one minister could make a public announcement at a Downing Street press conference while another addresses MPs in the House.

Major announcements are expected to be made first in Parliament, according to the ministerial code. Sir Lindsay had chastised Mr Johnson ahead of the peace talks, before Health Secretary Matt Hancock addressed MPs more than two hours after the Prime Minister’s announcement. “The Prime Minister should be here, I am sorry if his dinner would have been affected because I was told he was in Brussels,” Sir Lindsay had told the Commons. “The closest Brussels tonight were the sprouts on his dinner being served..”

“I say now, Prime Minister, you are on my watch, and I want you to treat this House properly.”

