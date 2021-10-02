To build a footing in the underground, brothers put aside sibling rivalry.

In September, two sets of brothers were sentenced to prison for their gangland involvement.

Detectives have linked the Burdett brothers from Kirkdale, as well as the Tobins from Prescot and Widnes, to gun crime.

They were the latest in a long line of brothers who appeared to have put their differences aside in order to make a name for themselves in the North West underworld.

Last month’s sentencing hearings followed those held earlier this year for the Nash brothers and Leon Cullen.

Unlike his twin, Anthony, he had managed to flee to Dubai and avoid prosecution.

After doing time for running a multi-million pound drug trafficking network, the Tobins were sentenced to yet more time in prison for a shooting plan that targeted their father.

After being apprehended by the National Crime Agency, the Burdetts, both of Railside Court in Kirkdale, were sentenced to a total of 43 years in Manchester Crown Court.

Richard had landed in the Netherlands on a forged passport, while Daniel hid in the country while Merseyside Police searched for him in connection with a cocaine and ketamine scheme.

Two gun shipments were intercepted upon arrival in the UK in 2018, one on the south coast and the other in Humberside.

Two self-loading carbines and two Glock handguns, as well as a self-loading pistol and a Magnum revolver, were part of the initial illegal haul.

The carbines and Glocks’ barrels had been ‘threaded’ to allow silencers to be added. The haul included silencers for each of those firearms, as well as more than 270 rounds of ammunition.

When a trailer was examined after being driven to Killingholme Docks in an HGV, ten Heckler and Kock pistols were discovered.

The firearms were separately wrapped with bullets in both cases, prompting the NCA to label them as “assassin kits.” “The summary has come to an end.”