To brighten any day, a Liverpool photographer offers his favorite dog photos.

A photographer from Liverpool has been taking famous photographs of dogs all throughout Merseyside, and they’re sure to make you grin.

Pete Jones became interested in photography after completing a round-the-world trip and realizing he had missed out on capturing all of the incredible places he had seen.

He bought an expensive DSLR camera to change that, and when he realized he had already taken thousands of images of his “mischievous” Cairn Terrier, Cassie, he decided to merge his passions for photography and dogs.

The 51-year-old now wants to share some of his most amusing photographs.

Max, the Border Collie, was photographed when he was four months old, graduating from a training class.

Pete making ridiculous noises to catch his attention interested him, which is why he tilted his head in his photo.

Luna, the bulldog, had just turned one year old. The adorable puppy hails from Melling and isn’t afraid to pose for the camera.

“Luna is incredibly hilarious and very loving,” Pete explained to TeamDogs. “As a result, the shoot took a little time before we captured her at her finest because she was more interested in cuddles and treats than sitting still for the photographer.”

Betty, a five-month-old cross breed, had a difficult start in life after her mother was abandoned and she was born in a rescue center.

As a puppy, she had breathing problems and had to be hand-reared by the rescuers.

“She has endless energy, is very swift, and is not afraid of me at all,” Pete says. In fact, she was eager to get as many belly rubs from me as possible in between snapping pictures.”

Jerry is looking his best because he was photographed right after a wash and a dry.

Because the 11-month-old French Bulldog is so curious and inquisitive, he is so near to the camera.

Chico, a six-year-old French Bulldog, was photographed at Mutts off the Lead Enclosed Dog in Maghull during a little session.

Chico’s mother received the images from the shoot as a surprise gift from her daughter, and she reportedly cried when she saw them.

“One word to define Chico during the shoot, and that was cheeky,” Pete said. “I understand.” “The summary comes to an end.”