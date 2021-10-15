To become the Supreme Court’s leading conservative, Clarence Thomas will have big shoes to fill.

When Associate Justice Clarence Thomas posed the opening question of the 2021/2022 term earlier this month, he shocked many Court watchers.

Thomas, who is currently the Court’s longest-serving member, has a reputation for being reserved and rarely speaks during oral arguments’ rapid-fire questioning period.

The conservative, on the other hand, jumped right into questioning counsel in a case involving a ground water dispute between Mississippi and Tennessee, in what some saw as a symptom of the court’s shifting power balance.

As a result, Chief Justice John Roberts’ authority has waned on the nation’s highest court, which currently has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Roberts, a swing vote, was once the deciding factor in close decisions and notoriously sided with the liberals in some crucial cases, but now that there are five other conservative justices on the bench, he appears to be increasingly marginalized.

Thomas may now feel more at ease in his role as the conservative court’s possible intellectual leader. In addition, he is the most senior associate justice on the bench.

Some analysts have speculated that Thomas may now be the court’s top conservative, as his views appear to be gaining traction. The late Associate Justice Antonin Scalia famously served in that capacity. Scalia, like Thomas, was an originalist, meaning he felt the Constitution should be construed as it was meant when it was written.

Scalia is largely regarded as one of the most significant legal brains in modern history, and he was for a long time the court’s most visible and well-known conservative. He served on the court from 1986 until his death in 2016, and was greatly appreciated by conservatives in the legal profession and beyond. Experts compared Thomas to Scalia, according to The Washington Newsday.

Scalia-like in his boldness

There were similarities between the two guys, according to Paul Collins, a legal studies and political science professor at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

“There are certainly parallels to be drawn between Justices Scalia and Thomas. Both justices professed to be staunch supporters of the philosophy of originalism, which holds that judges should read the Constitution’s words “as they would have been understood at the time they were written,” according to Collins.

“As well as both justices.” This is a condensed version of the information.