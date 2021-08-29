‘To be honest,’ says Harvey Elliott, defending Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp against Chelsea.

After playing a second consecutive Premier League game for Liverpool at Anfield, Harvey Elliott acknowledged he is living the dream.

Last Saturday, the 18-year-old made his first league start for Liverpool against Burnley, and boss Jurgen Klopp has given him the green light to play again.

Elliott repaid Liverpool manager Klopp’s choice with another encouraging performance against Chelsea, serving as an attacking danger throughout the game.

This was yet another memorable appearance for the talented youngster, who has risen to the challenge of being selected for the first team.

As he continues his swift climb as a professional, Elliott has stated that he is willing to offer “100%” to the club.

“I just take every opportunity in stride,” says the narrator. Obviously, I only played 10 minutes against Norwich before making my first start against Burnley, so [I’m] just taking things slowly and happy for all the opportunities I’ve been given. At the full-time whistle, he remarked, “I’m just thankful for the coaching staff and the squad believing in me and giving me these opportunities.”

“When you’re on the field, all you have to do is focus, give it your all, and then focus on the excitement afterward. Every boy’s desire is to play in front of such a large crowd at Anfield and to wear this red shirt. To be honest, all I want to do is give 100 percent to the club, play for the club, and run my socks off until I can no longer run.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t earn the three points today, but we’ll think about it and try again against Leeds.”

Despite having a numerical advantage for the majority of the second half, Liverpool were unable to score a winning goal at Anfield.

Elliott acknowledged that the Reds gave it their all in search of a second goal, praising the team’s “character” in rebounding from Kai Havertz’s opener.

“It’s always a wonderful thing to come away with no losses. “It will put us in an excellent position against Leeds, and hopefully we can earn the three points there,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

