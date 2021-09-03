To avoid upsetting the Taliban, Afghanistan’s television network has removed soap operas from its schedule.

The most popular private television network in Afghanistan has decided to drop its risqué Turkish soap operas from its schedule, replacing them with shows that are less likely to enrage the Taliban.

After the Taliban issued ambiguous directions that media must not contravene Islamic laws or undermine national interest, Tolo News voluntarily eliminated music shows and soap operas. Instead, a Turkish TV series set in the Ottoman era with more modestly dressed actors has taken their place.

The network made the choice to replace the shows on its own, according to Saad Mohseni, CEO and chairman of Moby Group, which owns Tolo. “We didn’t think they’d be acceptable to the current regime,” he added.

The Taliban have begun permitting journalists from Pakistan to enter Afghanistan, and media outlets have been allowed to continue operating, but they are subject to the same imprecise limitations. To avoid penalties, local media may make self-censorship decisions similar to Tolo’s.

As the world watches for signs of how the Taliban will govern, their treatment of the media, as well as their policy toward women, will be crucial indicators. They imposed a strict version of Islam in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, excluding girls and women from schools and public life and violently repressing dissent.

Since then, Afghanistan has seen an influx of media outlets, and women have made considerable progress despite the country’s very traditional culture.

One of the Taliban’s officials unexpectedly stepped into the Tolo News studios just two days after taking control of Kabul in mid-August, in a first sign the group is attempting to soften its violent image. He sat down for an interview with Behishta Arghand, a female anchor.

The 22-year-old anchor told the Associated Press that she was nervous when she saw him approach the studio, but that his demeanor and how he responded to questions helped her relax a little.

“I just told myself that now is a good time to show the rest of the world that Afghan women do not want to return,” she added. She stated, “They want to move forward.”

After the interview, Arghand fled the country, hesitant to take any chances with the Taliban’s claims of increased transparency. She is currently housed in a compound in Qatar. This is a condensed version of the information.