To avoid time for sadistic abuse, a paedophile changed his name.

A convicted paedophile’s attempt to elude justice by changing his name and relocating to another part of the country failed.

After admitting to sexually molesting a kid, Donald Maxwell Boyle is now serving his second sentence in jail.

After a victim came forward to report she was assaulted by Boyle in Ormskirk in the 1980s, an investigation into his activities was initiated in April 2019.

Boyle used to go by the name Donald Maxwell Wells, but after serving time in prison for child abuse in the late 1980s, he changed his name by deed poll and relocated to Wales.

Boyle would teach the girl in Ormskirk on exactly what he wanted her to do to him while abusing her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told her parents what had happened.

When police interviewed Boyle, 71, of Llewelyn Street, Aberffraw, Ty Croes, Gwynedd, Wales, he denied any culpability.

Boyle pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault and indecency with a minor at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

He was sentenced to five years in prison last week.

In addition, he was handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was had to sign the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

DC Ormskirk CID’s Kelly Rosenthal said: “Boyle is a dominating and manipulative character who exploited his young victim for his own nefarious sexual desires. He went to considerable measures to avoid justice, first threatening his victim and then changing his name after his release.

“Boyle’s past has now come up with him, thanks to the victim’s bravery in coming forward and the perseverance and dedication of all the officers engaged in this case.

“I hope that the resolution of this case will inspire other victims of sexual assault, no matter how old, to come forward. They may do so knowing that they will be heard and believed, and that Lancashire Police will do everything possible to keep them safe and bring the culprit to justice.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”