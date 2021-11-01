To avoid the vaccine mandate, one-fifth of New York firefighters take paid medical leave.

In the week preceding up to the city’s vaccine mandate, more than a fifth of the New York City Fire Department’s workers took paid medical absence.

As of Monday morning, 2,300 of the department’s 11,000 firemen had phoned in sick, according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

The numbers were “extremely exceptional,” according to FDNY Deputy Commissioner Frank Dwyer.

Officials suspect the staffing shortage is in response to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s order that municipal workers receive at least one COVID-19 immunization by 5 p.m. Friday or face being placed on unpaid leave beginning Monday.

Nigro has criticized the alleged sickout as “fake” and chastised firefighters who are taking part for failing to uphold their vows.

“Some of our members’ irresponsible phony sick leave is endangering New Yorkers and their fellow firefighters,” Nigro warned. “They must return to work or face the repercussions of their conduct,” says the narrator. “Despite the acts of a few,” the commissioner stated, “the department will continue to respond to all pleas for assistance that come our way.”

“The department has not shuttered any firehouses,” Nigro added, despite the loss of nearly a quarter of its members.

The FDNY has an 87 percent immunization rate in the week and a half since de Blasio announced the order.

Presidents of the Firefighters Association and the FDNY-Fire Officers Association have complained that their members did not receive enough notice from the mayor about the mandate.

During a Monday press conference, De Blasio challenged the union leaders, claiming that “there was plenty of time for individuals to consider about” being vaccinated.

“We went through a point where we had to either vaccinate or test.” There was plenty of it. There were numerous incentives available. But it’s been evident for a long time that this is the path we’re on, and it’s the right thing to do,” de Blasio added.

“Do the right thing,” says the narrator. Please report to work. He went on to say, “Protect people as you took an oath to do.” “This is something we will not put up with.” When people do things like this, there are going to be consequences.” “The court spoke, it’s time to accept this is the law,” the mayor said, referring to previous court rulings that upheld the validity of his mandate. Return to your duties as a protector of the people. This is a condensed version of the information.