To avoid suspicion on closed roads, encrochat dealers used a Domino’s van.

During lockdown, an EncroChat criminal who purchased and sold cocaine by the kilogram transported drugs in a pizza delivery vehicle without raising suspicion.

Michael Devine grumbled at first about how the coronavirus outbreak was slowing down his company of procuring and supplying tens of thousands of pounds worth of drugs.

However, messages retrieved by investigators revealed how he swiftly adjusted to the unusual conditions, thanks in part to a chance encounter with a Domino’s vehicle.

Dad, known as “Red,” ran street deals for the “Scouse JJ” gang.

Devine, from West Derby, was instantly impacted by the nationwide curfew, which made it more difficult to conceal, transport, and sell drugs in the quieter streets without drawing suspicion.

The 45-year-old grumbled about business to other contacts on the EncroChat communication network on April 2, 2020, less than a fortnight after the social restrictions were enforced.

“In the texts that pass between the two that day, it is evident that the defendant is regretting the scant trade that is going on at that time,” Devine’s prosecutor, Charles Lander, told Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.

“As the court will notice, these talks occurred during the early phases of the national lockdown, when only important staff were permitted to travel on national roadways.

“Notably, the defendant informs ‘busyage’ [another EncroChat identity]that he has’seven bottoms only done a half passing them back’.

Bottoms, or bots, is slang for heroin, so detectives deduced that Devine was “in possession of 7kgs of heroin but had only been able to sell half of his stock and was intended to provide the remaining kilograms back to the man from whom he had got the heroin.”

The mails revealed that the price of a kilogram of cocaine in Amsterdam remained stable over this time. However, because it was impossible to sell the drug on the streets in the UK, individuals who imported large quantities found it more difficult to resell it for the same pre-lockdown earnings.

Devine, on the other hand, continued to trade, and his letters indicated that he swiftly solved the challenge of how to carry big quantities of drugs. “The summary has come to an end.”