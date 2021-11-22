To avoid muddy paw prints in the house, the golden retriever wears his owner’s socks.

To save her golden retriever from getting muddy paws in the garden, a dog owner devised an inexpensive and simple solution.

When the dog would come in from outside and leave tracks of muddy paw prints all over the house, I had an idea.

Jody Bates, from South West Wales, says Kobie, who is seven months old, enjoys getting his paws filthy digging in the garden, and that it has become a regular practice as the weather has gotten a lot wetter.

Jody resorted to putting two pairs of her own socks on her dog’s feet in the hopes of reducing the amount of cleaning required.

The simple trick worked much better than planned, and Kobie seems to like his new socks. Jody has already purchased Kobie his own pair of garden boots to keep his muck at bay.

“He’s perfectly mannered, but he has a sneaky, naughty side to him,” Jody, 32, added. When it rains, my garden becomes quite muddy, and Kobie enjoys digging. He can’t stop himself from digging up all the soft spots. He also enjoys eating mud.” Jody is a project sales manager who works from home at the moment. The goldie has complete control of the lawn and kitchen while she is working upstairs.

“When it’s wet outside, I come downstairs to check on him, and the kitchen is always covered in muddy paw prints,” Jody explained. He had a great time in the garden, despite the fact that it takes a few mops to clean.

“We tried using a mat that I taught him to wipe his feet on, but he wanted to devour the mat,” says the mother.

Jody was lost for ideas when her mat training failed since Kobie doesn’t like getting hosed down, but her last-minute hack is one that anybody can perform if your dog allows it.

“He’ll only take a shower while in the bath, and I can’t get him upstairs when he’s so filthy,” she explained, “so I decided to try on my socks to see if he’d mind wearing something on his feet.”

“He went out in my socks and was perfectly fine when he returned.”

